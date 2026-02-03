INTERIM HEALTHCARE SELECTS MOSAI AS STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

Vendor Will Modernize Referral and Orders Workflows for Franchise Owners Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosai, the connected care coordination platform formed from the combination of Forcura and Medalogix, announced today that it has been named the preferred workflow technology partner for franchise members of Interim HealthCare, Inc., the nation's leading network of home health and staffing services that span the care continuum.

Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare blends the strength of local ownership with the infrastructure of a national organization committed to raising the bar on care quality. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions, and other healthcare professionals who deliver more than 25 million hours of care each year to 190,000 patients across home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric services, and healthcare staffing.

Interim selected Mosai for its unified platform that allows agencies to see, manage, and track every referral, order, lab, and clinical document in one place. Mosai Referrals minimizes manual data entry and equips clinicians with AI-driven insights to get the right patients into care faster. Mosai Orders reduces order turnaround time by as much as 50% with a unified dashboard that improves visibility into workflows and automated follow-ups that can expedite reimbursement. By standardizing workflows across Mosai's Referrals and Orders solutions, franchise owners can reduce administrative overhead, strengthen revenue cycle performance, and support better informed clinical decision-making.

"Real-time data from Mosai allows us to make crucial decisions at the right time. It helps us spot trends and stay ahead of the market," said Preston Lucas, CFO of Interim of the Great Lakes.

"Interim Healthcare is a leader in the home-based care industry, and it's an honor to be named their preferred partner," said Elliott Wood, CEO of Mosai. "Our platform's connected intelligence won't just equip local franchise owners to deliver better patient care, it can improve their bottom line."

About Interim HealthCare, Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. is a national network of locally owned and operated franchises that provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services and staffing solutions. Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare is the only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care and strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through more than 300 care centers across the U.S. Interim HealthCare franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions, and other healthcare professionals who deliver 25 million hours of home care each year. They serve 190,000 people across a variety of needs, including home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care, and medical staffing. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.InterimHealthcare.com.

About Mosai

Mosai(™) is a healthcare technology company redefining care in the home. Through a connected platform that combines interoperability, predictive analytics, workflow automation, and secure communication, Mosai empowers home-based care providers and their partners to deliver smarter care transitions, real-time coordination, and better patient outcomes. With Mosai, providers gain transparency across the entire post-acute journey, enabling them to demonstrate performance, negotiate value-based contracts, and operate at peak efficiency. Mosai supports over 1,000 providers nationwide in ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Learn more at www.mosai.com.

