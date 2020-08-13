Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2020: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Total income

Q2: SEK 300.7 (252.7) million

(252.7) million

HY1: SEK 649.4 (563.4) million

(563.4) million EBITDA

Q2: SEK 114.1 (53.3) million

(53.3) million

HY1: SEK 237.3 (134.9) million

(134.9) million Result before tax

Q2: SEK 28.3 (-39.2) million

(-39.2) million

HY1: SEK 57.3 (-37.4) million

(-37.4) million Result per share after tax

Q2: SEK 0.59 (-0.82)

(-0.82)

HY1: SEK 1.20 (-0.78)

Events after the end of the quarter

Stena Performance CVC contract extended to May 2021

CVC contract extended to Operational challenges of crew changes and Covid-19

Key figures

Total income, SEK million 649.4 (563.4)

EBITDA, SEK million 237.3 (134.9)

EBITDA, USD million 24.5 (14.5)

Operating result, SEK million 106.6 (13.4)

Result before tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.4)

Result after tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.5)

Equity ratio, % 31 (32)

Return on equity, % 0 (-11)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 527.8 (219.3)

Result per share after tax, SEK 1.20 (-0.78)

(-0.78) Equity per share, SEK 22.57 (23.40)

(23.40) Lost-time injuries 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 13 August 2020.

