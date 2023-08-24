Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2023

Concordia Maritime

24 Aug, 2023, 04:39 ET

Aug. 24, 2023 

Continued divestments in a strong vessel market

  • Total income
                Q2: SEK 114.7 (180.8) million
                HY1: SEK 210.3 (304.9) million
                 
  • EBITDA
                Q2: SEK 72.1 (102.7) million
                HY1: SEK 109.8 (132.4) million
                 
  • Result before tax
                Q2: SEK 43.3 (36.5) million
                HY1: SEK 46.3 (6.0) million
                 
  • Result per share after tax
                Q2: SEK 0.78 (0.75)
                HY1: SEK 0.84 (0.11)

Events in the second quarter

  • Sale and delivery of Stena Penguin.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Sale of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
  • Delivery to the buyers of Stena Premium

Key figures Jan-Jun 2023

  • Total income, SEK million: 210.3 (304.9)
                of which result from ship sales 118.4 (39.0)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 109.8 (132.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 10.5 (13.8)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 69.2 (46.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 46.3 (6.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 40.0 (5.2)
  • Equity ratio, %: 55 (20)
  • Return on equity, %: 39 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 189.7 (88.9)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.84 (0.11)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 9.78 (7.18)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 24 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST.

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: [email protected]

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: [email protected]

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3822896/2248242.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 Januaryâ€"30 June 2023 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/3822896-0-png,c3208872

3822896_0.png

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3822896/9ec97f6a8bcb9f98.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release Q2 2023 - 20230824

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

