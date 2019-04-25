Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2019 - Concordia Maritime AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Volatility – but at a higher level

Total income, Q1: SEK 310.7 (199.6) million

EBITDA, Q1: SEK 81.6 (7.0) million

Result before tax, Q1: SEK 1.8 (–38.7) million

Result per share after tax, Q1: SEK 0.04 (–0.81)

Events in the first quarter

One Lost Time Injury (LTI) – the first in six years

Key figures

Total income, SEK million 310.7 (199.6)

EBITDA, SEK million 81.6 (7.0)

EBITDA, USD million 8.9 (0.9)

Operating result, SEK million 21.2 (–36.4)

Result before tax, SEK million 1.8 (–38.7)

Result after tax, SEK million 1.7 (–38.7)

Equity ratio, % 31 (41)

Return on equity, % –0.1 (–47.7)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 226.8 (286.6)

Result per share after tax, SEK 0.04 (–0.81)

Equity per share, SEK 24.17 (25.25)

Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 25 April 2019, at 11.00 am.

For more information, please contact:



Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855003

Mob +46-704-855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com





Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855009

Mob +46-704-855009

Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

