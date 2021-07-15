Interim Report January - June 2021 Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter of 2021

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,445 (2,265) million. Organic growth was 8 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.

(2,265) million. Organic growth was 8 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent. Adjusted EBITA increased by 19 per cent to SEK 167 (141) million and the operating margin was 6.8 (6.2) per cent.

(141) million and the operating margin was 6.8 (6.2) per cent. EBIT was SEK 119 (86) million. Profit after tax was SEK 81 (52) million.

(86) million. Profit after tax was (52) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.8 (0.5).

(0.5). Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 94 (107) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 (2.2).

First half of the year (January–June 2021)

Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 4,775 (4,806) million. Organic growth was 0 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.

(4,806) million. Organic growth was 0 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent. Adjusted EBITA increased by 16 per cent to SEK 306 (263) million and the operating margin was 6.4 (5.5) per cent.

(263) million and the operating margin was 6.4 (5.5) per cent. EBIT was SEK 203 (147) million. Profit after tax was SEK 134 (83) million.

(147) million. Profit after tax was (83) million. Earnings per share were SEK 1.4 (0.9).

Group earnings summary



Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Rolling Jan-Dec

2021 2020

2021 2020

12 mth. 2020 Net sales 2,445 2,265

4,775 4,806

9,560 9,591 Organic growth, % 8 -11

0 -7

-4 -7 Acquired growth, % 1 2

1 2

1 2 FX-effects, % -1 -2

-1 -1

-2 -2 Adjusted EBITA 167 141

306 263

599 556 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 6.8 6.2

6.4 5.5

6.3 5.8 EBIT 119 86

203 147

374 318 Income for the period 81 52

134 83

241 191 Cash conversion, % 10 17

48 73

94 108 Earnings per share, SEK 0.8 0.5

1.4 0.9

2.5 2.0

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 15 July 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CEST, the company's CEO and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8CFB7CE1-228C-49A1-9987-30F3A99A763E

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558366 (Sweden), +4723963688 (Norway), +4578150110 (Denmark), +358981710521 (Finland) or +443333009267 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

9 November 2021 Interim Report January–September 2021

10 February 2022 Interim Report January–December 2021

29 April 2022 Interim Report January–March 2022

15 July 2022 Interim Report January–June 2022

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact president and CEO AnnaCarin Grandin (+46 10 559 57 70) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 15 July 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

CONTACT:

