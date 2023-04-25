Interim Report Q1 January-March 2023

HABO, Sweden, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,179 (2,204), a decrease of -1.1% adjusted to -4.3% for currency effects of MSEK +89 and business closures of MSEK -20

Net sales were MSEK 2,224 (1,873), an increase of +18.7% adjusted to +14.3% for currency effects of MSEK +93 and business closures of MSEK -9

Operating profit was MSEK 244.1 (173.3), an increase of +40.9% with an operating margin of 11.0 (9.3)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 157.9 (119.5)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.90 (0.68)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 206.4 (-68.4)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

The strong performance from 2022 continues in 2023 where, for the first quarter the Group delivered a great set of results. We see good growth for sustainable lighting solutions from the renovation opportunity.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2023 will be held on 26 April 2023 at 09:00 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-04-2023 14:22 CET.

