Interim report second quarter 2023

Sandvik

19 Jul, 2023

Second quarter 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER WITH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH

Continuing operations          

  • Order intake SEK 31,660 million (28,740)           
  • Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 7%           
  • Revenues SEK 32,243 million (27,050)           
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 16%           
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,599 million (5,141)           
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 20.5% (19.0)           
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 6,109 million (4,794)           
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.9% (17.7)           
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,405 million (4,812)           
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,326 million (2,627)           
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,085 million (3,680)           
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.65 (2.10)           
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.25 (2.95)           
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 4,578 million (-49)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or +46 72 506 60 53 (Maria Brandberg).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, July 19, 2023

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on July 19, 2023.

