Interim report second quarter 2023

Second quarter 2023

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 31,660 million (28,740)

Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 7%

Revenues SEK 32,243 million (27,050)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 16%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,599 million (5,141)

Adjusted EBITA margin 20.5% (19.0)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 6,109 million (4,794)

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.9% (17.7)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,405 million (4,812)

Profit for the period SEK 3,326 million (2,627)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,085 million (3,680)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.65 (2.10)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.25 (2.95)

Free operating cash flow SEK 4,578 million (-49)

