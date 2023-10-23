Interim report third quarter 2023: Sandvik
Third quarter 2023
Strong resilience in the quarter
Continuing operations
- Order intake SEK 28,927 million (29,231)
- Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, declined by 4%
- Revenues SEK 31,476 million (29,267)
- Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 4%
- Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,312 million (5,889)
- Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% (20.1.)
- Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,815 million (5,519)
- Adjusted EBIT margin 18.5% (18.9)
- Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,056 million (5,336)
- Profit for the period SEK 3,900 million (3,396)
- Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,949 million (3,913)
- Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.10 (2.71)
- Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.14 (3.12)
- Free operating cash flow SEK 5,830 million (3,634)
Stockholm, October 23, 2023
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on October 23, 2023.
