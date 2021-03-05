InterimExecs Awards Peter Murphy for Career as Top CEO

Miami Nation Enterprise's CEO, Peter Murphy wins InterimExecs Philip J. Monego Sr. Award for Excellence in Leadership. Tweet this

With 30 years' experience leading operational improvements, turnaround, and acquisition integrations in public, private, and private equity backed companies, Peter Murphy has had an exemplary career in both interim and permanent executive roles.

As a Managing Director of Operations for publicly traded private equity firm, American Capital, Murphy led transformations and company sales at organizations like FutureLogic (supplier for the gaming industry), Unwired Technologies (infotainment for auto industry), and Warner Power (power conversion products). He had a range of successful CEO assignments including engineering and manufacturing company, Parlex Corporation, where he executed two stock offerings raising over $50 million, ultimately successfully selling the business.

Murphy serves as CEO of Miami Nation Enterprises (MNE), the economic division of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, where he parachuted in to grow the Native American Tribe's portfolio of 17+ businesses and increase profitability. More on the transformation Peter led at MNE can be found at: www.interimexecs.com/case-studies/miami-nation/

"Peter came in with his limitless energy and incredible resume and was exactly the CEO we needed," said Miami Tribe of Oklahoma's General Counsel, Robin Lash. "Peter is so invaluable he is still with us. His strong work ethic and loyalty to the Tribe was clear early on and through the years he has become more than our CEO, he is family."

Tribal leaders share the same sentiment. "Mayaawi teepi! I am so happy to hear that Peter has been selected for the Phillip J. Monego Sr. Award for Excellence in Leadership. I didn't know what to expect when we reached out to InterimExecs seeking a leader who could champion our business team, initiate positive changes, and solidify our companies based on the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma's mission, vision, and values. I must say, they sent us the full package," said Tribal Chief Douglas G. Lankford. "What a tremendous honor for this man who came to the role of Interim CEO with Miami Nation Enterprises bringing steadfast leadership skills from his military experience, rock-solid ethics, and a resumé of qualifications we could be confident in hiring. Peter brought his heart and soul to our business needs, and he is respected and honored for his commitment to our Tribe, MNE, and our community. Kikwehsitoole."

Donya Williams, Secretary and Treasurer for the Tribe, summed up what many feel: "From the first moment Peter joined us at the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma he has made a giant impact. Peter is a trusted and honorable leader. His outstanding leadership and mentorship has and is making a difference in our businesses and employees. I will be forever thankful for Peter and will always consider him part of our family."

About Miami Nation Enterprises:

Miami Nation Enterprises (MNE) is a political and economic subdivision of the federally-recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. MNE was created to oversee and operate tribally-owned businesses spanning the construction, home improvement, and technology fields. The Miami Tribe can proudly say its companies serve customers across America and support thousands of employees.

About InterimExecs:

InterimExecs matches organizations facing big challenges and opportunities with accomplished executives around the globe through its Rapid Executive Deployment program. InterimExecs RED Team is comprised of an elite group of interim, project and fractional executives (CEO, CFO, COO, CIO, CMO) who have been selected due to their track records bringing extraordinary results to companies through turnaround, growth and transformation.

