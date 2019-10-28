Interiology Design Co. Is a Triple PRISM Award Winner

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, Interiology Design Co. won three PRISM Awards for their outstanding interior design work. Interiology won Gold in the Best Interior Design of a Private Residence - Bedroom, Silver in the Best Interior Design of a Private Residence - Living Room/Dining Room, and Silver in the Best Bathroom Remodel Between $75,000 and $125,000 categories. This is the fifth year in a row Interiology Design has been a PRISM Award winner.

Commenting on the multiple awards, Mark Haddad, President and Founder of Interiology Design Co. said, "We love working with our clients to transform their homes into luxurious, exquisitely executed, inspiring spaces, and it's an honor to be recognized for this work as a PRISM Award winner by our industry colleagues."

The PRISM Awards are sponsored by The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) and recognize the finest projects and outstanding achievements of interior designers, remodelers, and other professionals in the Greater Boston home building industry.

Interiology Design Co. is a full-service certified interior design firm that helps clients create custom-tailored interiors they are excited to come home to and share with those they love. The Experience Studio at 430 Main Street, Watertown, MA showcases Interiology's meticulously curated collection of the finest furnishings, fixtures and finishes, installed and operational in residential spaces for a uniquely immersive design experience.

Interiology Design Co. is a full-service, certified interior design firm providing whole home interior design services, as well as concierge project management for construction and renovation projects. The Experience Studio at 430 Main Street in Watertown, MA, brings together everything you need for your home renovation, and the skilled design and project team to manage every step of the process.

