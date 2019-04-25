Interiology Design Co. Launches The Experience Studio as Boston Area Design Destination

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Interiology Design Co. will launch The Experience Studio, creating a uniquely immersive design experience in the greater Boston area. The Experience Studio is a meticulously curated collection of the finest furnishings, fixtures and finishes, installed and operational in residential spaces. Following a Grand Opening celebration on April 30, Mark Haddad and Interiology Design Co.'s nationally recognized, award-winning interior design team look forward to welcoming residential, design and trade clients to The Experience Studio to explore their unique and exclusive product offerings.

Luxe finishes and ingenious details abound in this master suite renovation. For more images visit https://interiology.com/gallery/edmunds-project/

"Creating The Experience Studio puts what is best for our clients at the heart of everything we do," said Mark Haddad, President and Founder of Interiology Design Co. The Experience Studio showcases custom cabinetry for the entire home from Composit, made in Italy, and Pennville Custom Cabinetry, as well as fine furniture collections from Bolier and Made Goods and luxury paints and wallcoverings from Farrow & Ball. With help from the Interiology Design team and their curated collection of home products, customers can explore The Experience Studio's distinctive solutions for their entire home: kitchens, baths and bedrooms, living, dining and media rooms, dressing rooms, mudrooms, laundry rooms and more.

Using a team approach to interior design, Interiology Design Co. helps clients transform their homes into luxurious, exquisitely executed, inspiring spaces that express their distinctive style and envelop the way they live. Through an unparalleled client experience, innovative design solutions and impeccable service, Interiology and its clients build a mutually valued relationship. The results are custom-tailored interiors clients are excited to come home to and share with those they love.

About Interiology Design Co.

Interiology Design Co. is the newest venture created by Mark Haddad, an interior designer with over 18 years in the industry. Mark is a certified kitchen and bath designer by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and has won multiple national and regional design awards. Interiology Design Co. provides whole home interior design services, as well as concierge project management for construction and renovation projects. The Experience Studio brings together everything you need for your home renovation, and the skilled design and project team to manage every step of the process.

Contact: Andrea Carter, Chief Financial Officer, Interiology Design Co., (617) 741-3131, 212701@email4pr.com, interiology.com

SOURCE Interiology Design Co.

Related Links

http://interiology.com

