INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY HAVENLY ACQUIRES THE INSIDE

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly , the largest online interior design service, announced today it has acquired The Inside , a direct-to-consumer home furnishings brand that has grown nearly 600% in the past two years. The Inside unlocks access to made-to-order, customization options, historically only available at luxury prices. By combining two of the industry's fastest growing and beloved brands, the acquisition paves the way to create an innovative design ecosystem which will serve new and existing customers in exciting new ways. The marriage is a natural one: one of The Inside's top customer requests is for design services and Havenly designers have been some of The Inside's largest customers for years. Both brands share a similar mission to make home design an accessible and personalized experience for everyone. Under the terms of the deal, Havenly has acquired the key assets of The Inside, inclusive of its intellectual property and inventory. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Havenly helps customers bring their dream home to life with one-on-one design help and hand-picked products tailored to their unique style, space, and budget. Havenly's expert designers create hundreds of thousands of individualized designs each year and invite customers to shop from the company's robust e-commerce platform featuring the most popular names in home retail as well as designer-exclusive brands. Acquiring The Inside comes as a natural extension of Havenly's mission to make home design an accessible and personalized experience for everyone; bringing affordable custom furniture and home decor to their customers.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Havenly's multi-year partnership with Reese's Book Club and the acquisition of a cross-platform room layout and 3D visualization technology from Occipital, a leader in spatial computing. Together, these acquisitions and partnerships fit with the company's larger strategy of leveraging technology and innovation to deliver a best-in-class product experience that makes bespoke, personalized interior design accessible to everyone.

"Our acquisition of The Inside and 3D technology from Occipital is a significant step in our growth strategy to revolutionize, digitize, and personalize the at-home design experience," said Lee Mayer, Co-Founder and CEO of Havenly. "We're already a go-to destination for those looking for design, inspiration, and home product recommendations, but now we can also service custom made products to suit our customers' wants and needs for a more hands-on design experience."

For The Inside, Havenly's nationwide scale and expertise open significant scale to The Inside's customized fabrics, furniture, and decor. The Inside Co-Founder Danielle Walish will join Havenly to manage the transition, integrate The Inside assets into Havenly, and capitalize on the shift in consumer design trends favoring prints offered by The Inside. She will be joined by all other current employees of The Inside.

About Havenly

Havenly is the largest online interior design service that makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Havenly, founded by Lee Mayer, is a network of professional, highly screened and trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's e-commerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App , available on Apple App Store.

