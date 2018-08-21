Interior Design Entrepreneur Joins Aaron Kirman Partners

Andreas modern yet classical European style gained him notoriety around the globe. After years of creating world renowned space and design, Andreas's passions for luxury homes and architecture was a natural development that lead him to the forefront to of the booming Los Angeles luxury real estate market. His immediate success selling multi-million-dollar homes in some of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods, along with his extensive list of A-List clientele made him the perfect fit for Aaron Kirman Partners, the leading luxury real estate team in Los Angeles, based in Beverly Hills.

Andreas Elsenhans joins Aaron Kirman Partners as a Director of the Estates Division and can be reached at Andreas@aaronkirman.com or 310.625.4593.

SOURCE Aaron Kirman Partners