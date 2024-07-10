Interior Design Firm Pophouse Transforms Iconic Detroit Landmark into a Modern Hub of Creativity and Collaboration

The David Stott building, a 38-story, art deco style high-rise designed by Donaldson and Meier and completed in 1929, is owned and operated by Bedrock Detroit. The mixed-use building is comprised of residential units and retail, with Pophouse occupying the exclusive premium office space on the second floor.

The new 5,000 square foot office boasts a diversity of spaces for the commercial interior design firm to host both team members and clients. Pophouse designed this forward-thinking office with a hospitality-driven mindset, recognizing the evolution of workplace design and the need to provide high-functioning space for their team to thrive, while also providing areas for socialization, collaboration, and respite.

"This design was among our most passionate projects. It is our home, our headquarters," said Pophouse President Jennifer Janus. "We created it to be a collaborative, cohesive and flexible environment that puts our clients' work at the forefront. Like all Pophouse designs, the space seamlessly blends form and function – respecting the history of the building while bringing a fresh approach that highlights our abilities as designers."

A few of the unique amenities include a tech-forward Design Lab poised to propel collaboration and innovation, a highly organized Design Library with workspace for charrettes and critique, plus a bespoke Hospitality Parlor perfect for food and beverage.

Pophouse is proud to continue calling Detroit home and looks forward to utilizing this new headquarters to drive team connection, innovation, and client experience forward.

View the full project here: https://pophouse.design/project/pophouse-studio/

About Pophouse: Started in 2013, Pophouse is a full-scope WBENC certified design studio focused on the built environment. Headquartered in Detroit, Pophouse works on commercial projects with a specialty in workplace, hospitality, and retail design. Their team of designers and strategists work to positively impact people through interior, industrial, and environmental graphic design.

