Interior Design Principals to Learn Accelerated Business Strategies by Attending Designing Profits' New IDEAS 2019 Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior designers are seldom taught the business skills necessary to run their very complex businesses, nor how to earn the incomes that are possible in their field. Now, in an exciting new format, university professor and design business expert, David Shepherd, will deliver "accelerated strategies" to designers who are tired of waiting for success!

No one has studied the business side of interior design more than David Shepherd. Between stints on the faculty at two of the nation's top-ranked business schools, Shepherd has worked one-on-one with hundreds of designers, and welcomed thousands more to his forty-four live events produced since 2004.

But never has he presented the specific, actionable and accelerated strategies that he will present at the IDEAS 2019 Conference, November 13-15, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

IDEAS stands for "interior design excellence through accelerated strategies," and Shepherd has managed this by combining vast research with practical implementation to deliver the most successful tools being used by the most profitable designers today.

"I've worked with enough interior designers to know that they don't have a lot of free time in which to learn complex business strategies," Shepherd said. "Yet that is often exactly what they need to succeed! So, what I've done is distill down the absolute essence of the skills they must master, and created step-by-step action plans they can begin implementing the minute the conference is over."

IDEAS 2019 will combine practical, proven strategies in areas like pricing, marketing, technology, and will also feature a premium segment on a subject many designers are uncomfortable with—selling!

Attendance is limited to about 100 interior designers who are determined to earn what they deserve!

