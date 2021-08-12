Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth in Demand From Commercial Infrastructure Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the interior design services market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Interior Design Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Area Rugs Market - Global area rugs market is segmented by product (machine-made area rugs and handmade area rugs), distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Home Textile Retail Market - Global home textile retail market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), product (bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles; bath linen; carpets and rugs; upholstery; kitchen linen; and others), and distribution channel (online and offline).
Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interior design services market report covers the following areas:

  • Interior Design Services Market size
  • Interior Design Services Market trends
  • Interior Design Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design services market growth during the next few years.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Interior Design Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Interior Design Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist interior design services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the interior design services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the interior design services market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AECOM
  • Aedas Ltd
  • DP Architects Pte Ltd
  • Foster Partners Group Ltd.
  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.
  • HDR Inc.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd
  • Perkins Will International Group of Companies
  • Stantec Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

