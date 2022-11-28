Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global interior design services market size is projected to grow by USD 34029.03 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027

Global Interior Design Services Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global interior design services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!

Global Interior design services Market - Five Forces

The global interior design services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!

Global Interior design services Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Interior Design Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, application, and region.

The commercial segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increasing number of commercial construction projects. Commercial buildings witness a higher frequency of renovation than residential buildings, which is further driving the segment's growth. Moreover, the expansion of business operations by global vendors and the rise in tourism will foster the growth of the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global interior design services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global interior design services market.

APAC held a 34% share of the global interior design services market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries such as China , Japan , and India has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing working women population, and expanding urban population are contributing to the growth of the interior design services market in APAC.

Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Interior Design Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increase in global construction activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Governments worldwide, especially in developing countries, are undertaking various initiatives to develop infrastructure.

Increasing investment by the public sector in construction projects plays a key role in driving the global interior design services market. The construction of cities, airports, and other commercial infrastructure is increasing the demand for interior design services.

The global construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, mostly led by economic growth and an increase in construction activities in different regions. As a result of these factors, the interior design services market size will increase during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increased R&D investments and technological advancements in digital design is the major trend in the market. Vendors are leveraging technologies such as machine learning, VR, and AI to elevate the execution of interior design.

Vendors are also investing in R&D and launching digital design labs to remain competitive in the market and render interior designing productive, boost safety, and identify and address concerns.

Some vendors are adopting VR technologies to overcome the challenges of a verbal explanation of designs and 2D drawings faced by designers. This allows customers to visit different iterations of rooms virtually.

Such technological advancements will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented and has a large number of unorganized interior design service providers. They are competing with established vendors on various parameters such as differentiation, product portfolio, premiumization, and pricing.

The market is also witnessing the entry of new players that offer lower prices, customer convenience, and online logistics. All these factors are reducing the growth potential of organized vendors operating in the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this interior design services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interior design services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interior design services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the interior design services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wellness real estate market share is expected to increase by USD 434.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.63%. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America ).

share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.63%. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography ( , APAC, , MEA, and ). The industrial design market share is expected to increase by USD 12.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.72%. The market is segmented by product type (product design, model design and fabrication, and other industrial design) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34029.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster + Partners Group Ltd., M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc. (Gensler), HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AECOM

Exhibit 107: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 108: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 109: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 110: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: AECOM - Segment focus

11.4 Aedas Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Aedas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aedas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aedas Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Architectural Surfaces Inc.

Exhibit 115: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 118: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. Exhibit 124: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Overview

and Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 125: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 HDR Inc.

Exhibit 127: HDR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HDR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: HDR Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 HOK Group Inc.

Exhibit 130: HOK Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: HOK Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: HOK Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 IBI Group Inc.

Exhibit 133: IBI Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: IBI Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: IBI Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Interior Architects Inc.

Exhibit 136: Interior Architects Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Interior Architects Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Interior Architects Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Exhibit 139: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Segment focus

11.14 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Exhibit 143: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Perkins and Will International Group of Co.

Exhibit 146: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key offerings

11.16 Samoo Architects and Engineers

Exhibit 150: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Overview



Exhibit 151: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Key offerings

11.17 Stantec Inc.

Exhibit 153: Stantec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stantec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio