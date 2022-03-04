Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 24.13 Billion | By End-user (commercial and residential) and Geography | Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

Vendor Landscape

The interior design services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AECOM- The company runs its operations under Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital business segments. The company provides appropriate and innovative ideas based on client needs.

DP Architects Pte Ltd- The company offers architecture and urban planning, interior design and spatial planning and other products. Moreover, the company also provides delightful designs of interior spaces such as The Dubai Mall.

Foster Partners Group Ltd.- The company offers interiors that are both functional and elegant and evoke a sense of place and complements a building outward expression such as Bono and The Edge, U2.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Interior Design Services Market

Market Driver:

Growth in demand from commercial infrastructure sector:

The shifting consumer expectation towards leisure and work experience has resulted in rising shopping store renovations, the introduction of smart workstations, and enhanced luxurious interiors in hotels. Government initiatives for the development of smart cities, smart government institutes, airports, healthcare, and infrastructure for the public sector will also boost the demand for smart planning and technology-integrated design services. The popularity of smart and co-working offices is expected to fuel the demand for innovative interior design which incorporates recreational activity areas, advanced IT infrastructure, and sustainable and wellness-focused designs. The growing demand for interior design services from the commercial infrastructure sector will drive the growth of the market

Market Trend:

R&D investments and technological advancements in digital designing:

Technological innovation in digital designing, planning, and execution is the current trend in the global interior design services market. Innovative technological platforms are elevating the execution of interior designing, such as machine learning, VR, and AI. Vendors are increasing investments in R&D and launching digital design labs to remain competitive in the market and render interior designing productive, boost safety, and identify and address concerns.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Commercial:

The interior design services market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of commercial construction projects. The rise in tourism drives the construction of hotels, restaurants, and amusement centers. Hospitality interior design service providers design spacious rooms and lavish bathrooms, including spas. AECOM, one of the vendors in the market, provides interior design services for the leisure and hospitality sectors. The growing retail industry further provides an opportunity for the growth of the commercial segment.

Residential

Our Interior Design Services Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for interior design services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the interior design services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist interior design services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interior design services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interior design services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design services market vendors

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Aedas Ltd

DP Architects Pte Ltd

Foster Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. HDR Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd

Perkins Will International Group of Companies

Stantec Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio