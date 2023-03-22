Interior design services market size to grow by USD 34,029.03 million from 2022 to 2027: Increase in global construction activities to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interior design services market size is estimated to increase by USD 34,029.03 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The increase in global construction activities is driving the global interior design services market growth. Construction activities are increasing across sectors such as residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public. Governments of several emerging nations are undertaking initiatives to develop infrastructure. Increasing investments by the public sector will also drive market growth. Discover more insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Interior design services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global interior design services market is fragmented, with the presence of vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer interior design services in the market are AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins and Will International Group of Co., Samoo Architects and Engineers, Stantec Inc., and Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd. and others.

Large organizations have significant advantages in marketing, developing partnerships with stakeholders, and receiving priority service from suppliers. However, small and medium enterprises can compete with large vendors by providing better service, timely delivery, and unique products or services. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Therefore, many players focus on developing new and innovative interior designs, which help them differentiate themselves from their competitors.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

AECOM - The company offers interior design services such as integrated design, management, and technical services.

Aedas Ltd. - The company offers interior design services such as hospitality, residential, and corporate office services.

Architectural Surfaces Inc. - The company offers interior design services such as Metroquartz Nova Senza, Glass Tile Onix, and Pentalquartz Velare.

Interior design services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial and residential) and application.

The commercial segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Commercial end-users include corporate players, government institutions, and private players. The increase in the number of commercial construction projects will drive the growth of this segment. Commercial interior designers conceptualize spaces for businesses to improve functionality and aesthetics. Commercial buildings are renovated more frequently than residential buildings. These factors will further drive the growth of the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global interior design services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global interior design services market.

APAC is projected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as an increase in the demand for construction projects in developing countries such as China , Japan , and India . Japan is one of the largest importers of interior decorative products worldwide. The growth of the construction industries in Japan and China has contributed to the adoption of interior design solutions.

Interior design services market – Market dynamics

Key trends - R&D investments and technological advances in digital design will support the global interior design services market growth. Innovative technological platforms, such as machine learning, VR, and AI, improve the execution of interior design projects. Hence, vendors are investing in R&D and launching digital design labs to remain competitive in the market. VVR devices enable customers to visit different iterations of rooms in a virtual manner. In addition, collecting and analyzing data using machine learning provides more accurate design data and saves time. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the global interior design services market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players are challenging the market growth. The global interior design services market is highly fragmented, with organized and unorganized interior design service providers. A few vendors account for a significant share of the market. The competition between established vendors is intense. The competitors vary by the type of service across different regions and compete based on design, experience, brand, and service. Innovations by large vendors increase the competition for smaller players. These factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this interior design services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interior design services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interior design services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the interior design services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design services market vendors

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,029.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins and Will International Group of Co., Samoo Architects and Engineers, Stantec Inc., and Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AECOM

Exhibit 107: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 108: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 109: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 110: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: AECOM - Segment focus

11.4 Aedas Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Aedas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aedas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aedas Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Architectural Surfaces Inc.

Exhibit 115: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 118: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. Exhibit 124: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Overview

and Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 125: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 HDR Inc.

Exhibit 127: HDR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HDR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: HDR Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 HOK Group Inc.

Exhibit 130: HOK Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: HOK Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: HOK Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 IBI Group Inc.

Exhibit 133: IBI Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: IBI Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: IBI Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Interior Architects Inc.

Exhibit 136: Interior Architects Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Interior Architects Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Interior Architects Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Exhibit 139: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Segment focus

11.14 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Exhibit 143: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Perkins and Will International Group of Co.

Exhibit 146: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key offerings

11.16 Samoo Architects and Engineers

Exhibit 150: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Overview



Exhibit 151: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Key offerings

11.17 Stantec Inc.

Exhibit 153: Stantec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stantec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

