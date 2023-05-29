Interior Design Services Market size to grow by USD 34029.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increase in global construction activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interior design services market size is set to grow by USD 34029.03 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in worldwide construction activities. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027

The report on the interior design services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in worldwide construction activities

Increasing adoption of interior design software for higher productivity

Improvement in standard of living and introduction of premium interior designing services

Market Trends

R and D investments and technological advancements in digital designing

Increase in demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms

Increasing adoption of automation in interior design

Market Challenges

Presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players

High cost hindering demand from residential customers in developing regions

Stringent government and environmental regulations

Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The interior design services market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), application (newly decorated and repeated decorated), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of commercial construction projects. APAC is projected to contribute 34% by 2027. The interior design services market in APAC has witnessed steady growth, led by an increase in the demand for construction projects in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). View Sample Report

The interior design services market covers the following areas:

Interior Design Services Market Sizing

Interior Design Services Market Forecast

Interior Design Services Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AECOM

Aedas Ltd.

Arcadis NV

Architectural Surfaces Inc.

Areen Design Ltd.

CannonDesign

DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. HBA International

HDR Inc.

HOK Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc.

Interior Architects Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Perkins and Will International Group of Co.

Samoo Architects and Engineers

Stantec Inc.

Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd.

aecom.com- The company offers interior design services such as integrated design, management and technical professional.

aedas.com- The company offers interior design services such as hospitality, residential and corporate office.

arcsurfaces.com- The company offers interior design services such as metroquartz nova senza, glass tile onix and pentalquartz velare.

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34029.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins and Will International Group of Co., Samoo Architects and Engineers, Stantec Inc., and Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global interior design services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global interior design services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Newly decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Newly decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Repeated decorated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 112: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 113: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 115: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 Aedas Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Aedas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aedas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Aedas Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Architectural Surfaces Inc.

Exhibit 120: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Architectural Surfaces Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 123: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. Exhibit 129: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Overview

and Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 130: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 131: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 HDR Inc.

Exhibit 132: HDR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: HDR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: HDR Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 HOK Group Inc.

Exhibit 135: HOK Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: HOK Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: HOK Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 IBI Group Inc.

Exhibit 138: IBI Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: IBI Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: IBI Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Interior Architects Inc.

Exhibit 141: Interior Architects Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Interior Architects Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Interior Architects Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Exhibit 144: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Segment focus

12.14 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Exhibit 148: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Perkins and Will International Group of Co.

Exhibit 151: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Perkins and Will International Group of Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Samoo Architects and Engineers

Exhibit 155: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Overview



Exhibit 156: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Samoo Architects and Engineers - Key offerings

12.17 Stantec Inc.

Exhibit 158: Stantec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Stantec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

