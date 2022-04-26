Interior Design Software Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Asynth SAS & Autodesk Inc | Technavio

Apr 26, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interior Design Software Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The interior design software market value is set to grow by USD 188.77 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for interior design software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for interior design software from the commercial and public sectors will facilitate the interior design software market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The better interior design and decoration are notably driving the interior design software market growth, although factors such as interoperability issues with interior design software may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The interior design software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovative brand management solutions to compete in the market. The interior design software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc.
Few companies with key offerings
- Asynth SAS - The company offers online floor plan software to create 3D homes and interior design projects.
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers software developed by Autodesk for building information modeling; architectural design; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP); and structural engineering and construction. Revit helps to convert the conceptual design to construction documentation and helps architects to create high-quality visualizations
- Dassault Systemes SE - HomeByMe is an online interior design application developed under 3DVIA segment by Dassault Systèmes.
- Decolabs -The company offers software used for virtualizing the decoration of building interiors. The software has an augmented reality (AR) virtualization tool to put the objects inside a room and assess the free space.
- Home Hardware Stores Ltd. - Home Hardware Stores develops Design Centre, an online interior design software. The design center includes Beauti-Tone Colour Visualizer and Kitchen Designer.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the interior design software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Application, the market is classified as non-residential and residential.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
|
Interior Design Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 188.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.64
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
