Interior Designer Anna Kemper Launches Namesake Store in the Union Market District

The 2,430-square foot space within the Union Market District reflects Kemper's signature aesthetic inspired by her global travels throughout her 20-year career as a professional interior designer. The space will showcase a rotating gallery including works from international and DC-based artists. The gallery launches with the late, French artist, Jacques Rouby whose work is being shown for the first time in the US.

Kemper began her design career in DC, then relocated to Columbia, South Carolina, where she built her portfolio of residential and commercial design projects. Her work has been seen in Elle Décor What's Hot! Shops. With a desire to return to her DC roots, Union Market District was a natural fit to launch her design store.

"As a small, woman-owned business, I was drawn to Union Market District. It's a place that aligns with my desire to be in an international city, while also working side-by-side with fellow entrepreneurs," says Kemper. "My space will go beyond mainstream design and offer a physical expression of my brand in a neighborhood that has a long standing passion for art and culture."

"Union Market District is an inclusive place for creative and innovative minds to connect and thrive. Anna Kemper's ethos for including local and international design will resonate in Washington, DC," says EDENS CEO Jodie McLean. "Anna's space will foster conversation around art, design and innovation in our community."

Anna Kemper Atelier joins Union Market District's 5th Street retail among St. Anselm, Shelter, Politics & Prose, The Village Café and will operate the following business hours:

Wednesday- Sunday | 11am - 7pm

Tuesdays | Open by appointment only

Anna Kemper Atelier will adhere to DC's social distancing guidelines for non-essential retail businesses during Phase II reopening. Disposable masks and hand sanitizers will be offered to guests when they enter the store.

For a preview of Anna Kemper Atelier, please visit www.annakemperatelier.com and follow @anna.kemper.atelier.

About the Union Market District:

The Union Market District is a place where businesses of all sizes launch, scale and innovate; a place for creative minds and businesses to connect, thrive, discover and make D.C. their own. Located a short walk from the United States Capitol and NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station, the Union Market District is a 45-acre historic urban development where, at its core, sits the acclaimed food market, Union Market. Since opening in September 2012, Union Market has created its own thriving international community now averaging nearly 3 million visitors annually. With Michelin-recognized restaurants and retail concepts from both coasts, the District has hosted more than 500 pop-ups and events, attracting new concepts from YouTube Space to online retail powerhouse Everlane. A contemporary Latin American market, La Cosecha, opened in the District in September 2019 on 4th Street. For more information about the Union Market District, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com or follow @UnionMarketDC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About EDENS:

EDENS is a retail real estate owner, operator and developer of a nationally leading portfolio of 125 places. Our purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We know that when people come together, they feel a part of something bigger than themselves and prosperity follows— economically, socially, culturally and soulfully. EDENS has 250 employees across offices in key markets including Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston and Denver. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com or follow @WeAreEDENS.

SOURCE Union Market District; EDENS

Related Links

http://www.edens.com

