Interior Designer Leanne Ford's Art and Home Magazine 'FEEL FREE' Debuts Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today at more than 35,000 newsstands across the U.S. and Canada, FEEL FREE by interior designer Leanne Ford gives readers the inspiration and confidence to bring more of what they love into their own homes.

"Our world is opening up again, and in new ways — making this a great time to create," said Leanne Ford. FEEL FREE is here to encourage free thinking, free living, and the joy of creating a home YOU love. Throughout my career, I've always encouraged people to create, saying 'here are the ideas, the possibilities, and the tools to play. Now it's YOUR turn.'"

In each issue, Leanne will introduce her favorite artists and destinations to show how creative people live, work and play. The debut issue features:

An exclusive tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater

Artist Heather Chontos' gorgeous, rustic home and studio in France

gorgeous, rustic home and studio in France A profile of Sister Mary Corita, a groundbreaking screenprint artist

Readers can also look forward to maker how-tos, design tips, quizzes, "before and afters", even tear-out artwork for their walls.

"Leanne's elevated, funky and joyful design aesthetic makes her the ideal editor and curator for a publication like FEEL FREE," said Doug Olson, president & chief media officer of a360media. "There's a certain magic in her design philosophy that empowers everyone to throw away the rules of design to find their own inspiration."

FEEL FREE will be published quarterly by a360media and available in print for purchase anywhere magazines are sold across the U.S. and Canada and online at Magazine Shop. a360media is a leader in celebrity entertainment and produces more than 150 special interest publications a year, covering topics such as celebrity news, home lifestyle, health and wellness, food, and entertainment.

About Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford is an American interior designer admired for her modern yet lived-in aesthetic and signature "white on white" palette. Sought after by media and consumers alike for her accessible design expertise, Ford and her work are frequently featured in titles such as Architectural Digest, Domino, House Beautiful and The New York Times. Television audiences will recognize Ford from HGTV's Restored by the Fords and Home Again with the Fords, the home renovation series she co-hosted with brother Steve. Ford is equally known for her product collaborations with global brands such as Crate&Barrel and Target. With the launch of FEEL FREE, Ford continues to expand her creative mission, inspiring readers everywhere to embrace the joy of creating. To learn more, visit leanneford.com.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known brands in celebrity/entertainment, women's lifestyle, and men's active lifestyle, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

About accelerate360

accelerate360 is an omnichannel sales, distribution and logistics, marketing and media company that unlocks growth for retailers and brands at the intersection of culture, content, and commerce. For more than 100 years, with delivery to over 56,000 retail locations weekly, the company's customized solutions have connected people, products, and point of sale with a specialization in General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, accelerate360 has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned across the United States and is proud to employ more than 1,300 employees.

