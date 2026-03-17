INTERIORS HOME Announces New President and Executive Team, Ushering in a New Era of Service, Experience, and Inspired Living

LANCASTER, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERIORS HOME, Central Pennsylvania's destination for unique home furnishings and interior design services, announced the appointment of Tom Williams as President, effective January 1, following the transition of longtime leader Todd Lehman into the role of Executive Chairman.

Williams' appointment marks an important moment in the company's continued evolution—one that honors the legacy established by founder Lillian Lehman while looking confidently ahead. With more than 25 years at INTERIORS HOME, Williams brings a deep understanding of the business, the people behind it, and the communities it serves.

While Williams has spent much of his career guiding the company's financial strength—most recently as Chief Financial Officer—his vision as President centers on what has always set INTERIORS HOME apart: delivering a remarkable experience for guests, team members, and partners alike—inside the showroom and beyond.

"Tom understands that our success has never been about furniture alone," said Lehman. "It's about people—our clients, our team, and the relationships we build with them. His leadership will ensure we continue to grow thoughtfully, elevate service, and remain a trusted design partner for today's homeowners, while staying true to the values that have guided us for decades."

Williams succeeds Lehman following a carefully planned leadership transition that reflects the company's third generation of ownership and leadership. During an initial transition period, Williams will continue to work closely with Lehman, ensuring continuity while setting the tone for INTERIORS HOME'S next chapter.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a meaningful time for the company," Williams said. "INTERIORS HOME was built on the belief that everyone deserves to love where they live. That belief—instilled by Lillian and carried forward by Todd—continues to guide us today."

Alongside Williams, INTERIORS HOME has assembled an enhanced executive team to support this next phase of growth and innovation:

Linda Burke , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Michele Dissinger , Merchandising Director

, Merchandising Director Kim Hoffert, Marketing Director

Together, the team will lead new initiatives focused on enhancing the customer journey, refining the in-store and design experience, and creating an environment where team members feel empowered to deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint.

"This moment is about honoring where we came from and being intentional about where we're going," Williams added. "By taking care of our people and how we serve our guests, we can continue Lillian's vision—helping people create homes they truly love to live in."

About INTERIORS HOME

Founded in 2000 by Lillian Lehman, INTERIORS HOME began as a small design-focused shop offering thoughtfully curated furnishings and creative interior design services. Today, with inspiring showrooms in Lancaster, Camp Hill, and York, INTERIORS HOME remains committed to its founding mission: helping people create spaces that reflect who they are and how they live. By blending distinctive products, inspired design, and a deeply personal approach to service, INTERIORS HOME continues to evolve—so everyone can love where they live.

Contact:

INTERIORS HOME

Kim Hoffert, Marketing Director

(717) 390-2000 ext. 2072

SOURCE Interiors Home