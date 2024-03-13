Interise Welcomes Two New Board Members In 20th Year

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interise, a national economic development nonprofit, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Mark Ardayfio, Senior Director of Portfolio and Change Management at Barclays, and Rebecca Karp, Founder and CEO of Karp Strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Rebecca to help us shape Interise's future. Their combined experience and expertise will be invaluable as we look forward to another year of collaboration, growth, and making a lasting impact, together," said Darrell Byers, CEO of Interise. "As we head into our 20th anniversary year, we will be celebrating Interise's past as we continue working towards a future where opportunities are accessible to all."

Interise's focus is empowering minority business owners and companies located in low-wealth communities and fostering economic inclusivity. Over the last two decades, Interise has supported over 10,000 small businesses in 80 communities on building resiliency and growth. Interise companies are growing at an average of 38%, and they are responsible for creating close to 250,000 jobs.

"As someone deeply committed to advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion, I am thrilled to join Interise in their efforts to create an economy where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," said Mark Ardayfio, Senior Director of Portfolio and Change Management at Barclays in NYC. "Their track record of success and dedication to empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs is inspiring, and I look forward to being a part of their impactful work."

Mark Ardayfio. Mark has over 15 years of industry and management consulting experience in leading strategic projects, large scale technology-enabled transformations and advising senior clients across the globe. His roles have given him the opportunity to work with, lead and develop diverse and high performing teams in the US, Latin America and Africa. Mark received his B.S.E. In Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, did post-graduate studies in manufacturing at 'L'ENSTA in Paris, received his S.M. In Mechanical Engineering from MIT and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am honored to join Interise as a Board Member. As a proud graduate of the Streetwise MBA and Interise Strong programs, I have firsthand experience in the invaluable training and resources this organization provides for small business owners. As a Board Member, I will continue to dedicate myself to empowering women and minority business owners as we work to close the racial and gender wealth gap nationwide - and importantly, will bring my experience as a small business owner into the boardroom," said Rebecca Karp, Founding Principal and CEO of Karp Strategies. "We are in a pivotal and challenging moment, facing daily obstacles in our work towards economic and racial equity. I am excited to join my fellow board members in creating more equitable and inclusive economic opportunities, and as Interise celebrates its 20th year, I'm proud to continue its legacy in pursuing an economy that works for all."

Rebecca Karp. Rebecca is the Founding Principal + CEO of Karp Strategies, a leading women-owned community economic development, urban planning and real estate strategy consultancy in New York. She is an unabashed advocate for equitable procurement policies and MWBE/DBE inclusion, and frequently speaks on supplier diversity and building equity in resiliency, workforce development, infrastructure and economic development. Dedicated to building thriving, resilient communities and economies, her firm has supported many of the most important and challenging community economic development and urbanism projects along the East Coast. Rebecca is a proud alumna of Interise's Strategic Steps for Growth, delivered by NYU Stern, and is an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's School of Preservation, Architecture, and Planning.

The Interise Board Chair is Tyrone Foster, owner and CEO of Portland-based Precision Landscape Services, Inc. Learn more about the Board Members on Interise's website: https://interise.org/about/directory/

About Interise

Interise (http://www.interise.org) builds diverse and inclusive local economies through small business development, supporting the growth of minority-owned small businesses and small businesses located in low- and moderate-income communities. Interise contributes to inclusive economic development through its national research on the growth of established small businesses and its award-winning business development programs. As Interise companies grow, they contribute to local job creation and build community wealth. Interise companies historically create new jobs at 5x the rate of the private sector and are responsible for the creation of over 30,000 new jobs. Interise partners with government agencies, anchor institutions, and business associations to offer the StreetWise 'MBA'™ program in 80+ cities nationwide.

SOURCE Interise