Interius BioTherapeutics to Present In Vivo CAR Data in Oncology and Autoimmunity Programs at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

In vivo creation of autologous CAR cells after a single intravenous administration of an off-the-shelf targeted vector and formal GLP toxicology data support clinical entry in 2024

Company to deliver 3 oral and 3 poster presentations highlighting its portfolio of in vivo CAR data in oncology and autoimmunity programs

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interius BioTherapeutics, a leading developer of in vivo cell-specific gene medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data across six abstracts at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting to be held on May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD.

"Our lead candidate to treat B cell malignancies, INT2104, utilizes Interius's proprietary lentiviral vector platform that incorporates CD7 targeting to specifically transduce T cells and NK cells upon intravenous (i.v.) administration – without preconditioning chemotherapy," said Phil Johnson, MD, President and CEO of Interius. "Data from humanized mice and cynomolgus macaques demonstrate that a single i.v. administration of INT2104 transduces both T and NK cells that are then reprogramed to become functional chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cells." Biodistribution and immunohistochemical analyses confirmed vector targeting specificity. The in vivo generated autologous CAR cells targeted CD20 positive cells leading to B cell depletion in both animal models. One macaque had persistent B cell aplasia for one year, and at autopsy, had no detectable B cells in the peripheral circulation, spleen, bone marrow, or lymph nodes.

A formal GLP toxicology study established a substantial and impressive safety profile. In 20 vector-treated cynomolgus macaques, no clinical signs or symptoms of toxicity were observed, and no laboratory abnormalities were recorded over the 180-day study. These data, considered together with an extensive pre-clinical data package, support clinical entry of INT2104 this year for B cell malignancies and the rapid development of the company's second program for autoimmune diseases.

Details of the presentations are as follows:



Abstract Number and Title: 2. In Vivo Generation of Both CAR T Cells and CAR NK Cells Using a CD7

Targeted Lentiviral Vector

Session: Presidential Symposium

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 11:30-11:45 am

Location: Hall A-B

Abstract Number and Title: 201. Rational Design of a Detargeted Vesiculovirus Fusogen to Enable Targeted In Vivo Gene Delivery

Session: Emerging Viral Vectors

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 4:30-4:45 pm

Location: Ballroom 4

Abstract Number and Title: 235. Pharmacokinetics and Vector Shedding in NHPs Following a Single Intravenous Infusion of a CD20-Targeted Engineered Lentiviral Vector

Session: Pharmacology Toxicology Studies and Analytics Assay Development

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 8:30-8:45 am

Location: Room 339-342

Abstract Number and Title: 1360. Automating a Lentivirus Infectious Titer Assay (ITA)

Poster Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number and Title: 1361. Evaluation of Residual Host Cell DNA Clearance and Sizing During Production of a Lentiviral Vector

Poster Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing,

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number and Title: 1839. In Vivo Delivery of an Engineered Lentiviral CAR19 Vector for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Poster Session: In Vivo Therapy Approaches

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: Exhibit Hall

About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics, a leading biotechnology company, is developing novel in vivo off-the-shelf autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies leveraging targeted lentiviral vector technology. The company's lead program is an intravenous in vivo CAR therapy to treat B cell lymphomas, in which proprietary engineering delivers exquisite specificity for target tissues. The company is developing a second program to treat autoimmune diseases. Interius has created a differentiated new therapeutic modality for precision delivery of gene medicines, which could be available to patients without delays, without preconditioning chemotherapy, and in expanded care settings. For more information, visit www.interiusbio.com.

SOURCE Interius BioTherapeutics, Inc.