Interlapse Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: INLA) announces that the Company's shares commenced trading today on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange. Trading symbol: INLA.

This listing follows Interlapse's acquisition of Vancouver-based Skyrun Technology Corp., which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

"The transaction with Skyrun and a concurrent listing on a globally recognized stock exchange brings credibility and authenticity to our business, as well as the entire virtual currency industry," commented Wayne Chen, co-founder of Skyrun and the newly appointed CEO of Interlapse.

As a result of the Skyrun acquisition, the Company now owns the intellectual property relating to the virtual currency platform coincurve.com, where Canadians, and eventually international customers, can purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

As a public company, customers can rely on coincurve.com for transparency. Furthermore, coincurve.com is a non-custodial service, greatly minimizing financial risk or loss of customers' virtual currencies.

"I am privileged to be a part of this opportunity, and enthusiastic about our expansion into global markets," Mr. Chen further commented. "With the growing acceptance of virtual currency, we are positioned to flourish within this new, globally connected business frontier."

Interlapse also announces the grant of up to 705,000 share options at a price of $0.70 per share to directors, executive officers, employees and consultants. These options are subject to vesting and selling restrictions.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol: INLA , Interlapse is a Vancouver-based company building technology-driven applications to empower future generations of commerce and adoption of virtual currencies. Interlapse currently has 8,672,822 shares issued and outstanding (10,012,022 fully diluted).

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

