Interlapse Launches Virtual Currency Platform: Coincurve.com Canada

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: INLA) announces the official launch of coincurve.com, where Canadians can now purchase virtual currencies such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in a simple, fast and secure manner.

Today's press announcement follows the completion of Coincurve's positive six-month pre-release testing period, which has resulted in internal operational efficiencies and security enhancements, as well as user experience optimizations.

Moreover, during this testing period Interlapse has developed complementary commercial applications for the Coincurve platform, which generates additional, value-added revenue streams.

"We are proud to officially introduce Coincurve to Canadians," says Interlapse CEO, Wayne Chen. "The virtual currency market has been showing signs of significant breakthrough, and in a more steadied state, with a closer link to the utility value rather than price-swing speculations."

During the test period, Coincurve established organic growth over six consecutive months, with steady and sharp increases in new customers as well as transaction volumes.

Given these encouraging results, as well as the demonstrated revenue-generating model and scaling prospects, Interlapse plans to introduce coincurve.com into additional jurisdictions.

"Coincurve was developed with the goal of expanding into emerging countries with dense populations, which is the cornerstone of our vision," Mr. Chen further commented. "We are eager to achieve our next milestones, including expanding our suite of virtual-currency-powered applications."

About Coincurve

Coincurve.com is wholly owned in a subsidiary of Interlapse Technologies Corp. The Coincurve platform was proudly designed, developed and is operated from Vancouver, Canada. Coincurve is a non-custodial service, greatly minimizing financial risk or loss of customers' virtual currencies.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Interlapse is a first mover in developing the next-generation of business applications powered by virtual currency. Our platforms, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerate the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money.

Interlapse is a publicly traded company on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol: INLA. Interlapse has 8,672,822 shares issued (10,037,822 fully diluted).

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

