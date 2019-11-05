Interlapse Reports Strong Growth From its Virtual Currency Platform Paving Way for Overseas Expansion

TSXV: INLA | OTCQB: INLAF

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA /OTCQB: INLAF) is pleased to report consistent growth momentum on key performance metrics in regards to the Company's virtual currency platform, Coincurve.com.

In October 2019, Coincurve had its best performing month with an increase of 72% in daily transactions and an increase of 64% in monthly volume, compared to the average monthly performance from June 19, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 2019, Coincurve generated consistent average monthly increases of 28% in daily transactions and 32% in volume.

Considering that Coincurve currently facilitates only Canadian customers, the pace of growth in volume and transactions is extremely encouraging. Furthermore, the results demonstrate a proven revenue-generating model that has paved the way for positioning Coincurve into key international virtual currency markets.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based FinTech applications company accelerating the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption. Our signature product Coincurve, enables a simple, safe way to buy and spend Bitcoin. To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

