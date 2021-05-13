Interlapse Shares Now Trading in the United States, Symbol INLAF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) (OTCQB: INLAF) reports that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: INLAF.

The Company's dual listing in Canada and now in the United States provides Interlapse with a broader investor audience. Additionally, the listing in the United States better facilitates trading for Interlapse's US-based stockholders.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a financial technology applications company accelerating the global mega-trend of virtual currency adoption. Interlapse currently has 31,216,521 shares outstanding (37,077,401 fully diluted). To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the Meeting. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.

