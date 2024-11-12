InterLinc Introduces Mortgage Veteran Doug Opdycke as New Business Development Manager

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is thrilled to welcome Doug Opdycke to its team as Business Development Manager, bringing fresh insights and expertise to drive new growth opportunities. With an unconventional career path and 24 years of experience in mortgage recruiting, Doug is set to shake things up and drive innovation and growth within the company.

From his beginnings as an art major to stints as an entrepreneur and stock trader, Doug's journey is anything but ordinary. His passion for the mortgage industry ignited when a regional vice president recruited him during the closing of his first home—a chance moment that launched his calling.

Throughout his career, Doug has established a notable reputation with leading industry organizations such as Countrywide, MetLife, iMortgage, Fairway, Nations, and FBC. He takes pride in fostering meaningful connections with candidates, firmly believing that strong relationships are essential for driving success.

This belief aligns perfectly with what drew him to InterLinc. "In an industry where reputation and operational integrity are everything, InterLinc has always stood out," Doug explained. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team that's as committed to quality and resilience as I am—and to help us look back and say, 'We not only survived one of the toughest times in the industry; we came out stronger than ever.'"

James Durham, InterLinc's Senior Vice President, emphasized the company's strategic direction: "We made a commitment to position InterLinc to leverage the opportunities on the other side of this market valley, and Doug's role is part of our resolve to see that commitment through. We're just getting warmed up."

Building on this vision, CEO Gene Thompson highlighted Doug's impact on InterLinc's growth. "InterLinc has a strong foundation and reputation, and we offer branches and loan originators an opportunity that is both unique and valuable. However, that potential means little if people don't know about it. Doug brings the expertise and reach needed to share our story and welcome others into an exciting future at InterLinc."

With Doug joining a team of visionary recruiters, InterLinc is strategically poised to elevate its mission and achieve extraordinary growth, setting new benchmarks and redefining success in the process.

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit www.joininterlinc.com

