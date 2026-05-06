Interlink Commerce Approved as Official Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider, Signaling a New Era for Mid-Market Sellers

EDI veteran joins an elite roster of integration partners — preparing to launch a next-generation catalog and listing service built for the sellers reshaping Walmart.com

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Commerce, a long-standing specialist in EDI integration and data automation, today announced it has been formally approved as a Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider — a designation reserved for a curated group of technology partners vetted to build on top of Walmart's Marketplace APIs. The approval positions Interlink Commerce to help sellers navigate one of the fastest-growing e-commerce ecosystems in the world, where Walmart Marketplace now hosts more than 200,000 active sellers and continues to expand at double-digit rates year over year.

The milestone marks a strategic pivot for Interlink Commerce — extending three decades of deep supply-chain integration heritage into the fast-moving world of marketplace commerce. As retail shifts from static catalogs to real-time, API-driven ecosystems, the companies that connect data reliably between sellers, platforms, and buyers will define the next decade of online retail.

A Vision for the Next Era of Marketplace Commerce

The future of e-commerce belongs to sellers who can move at the speed of the platform. Product data changes hourly. Inventory shifts across channels in real time. Compliance requirements evolve quarterly. The sellers who win aren't the ones with the biggest catalogs — they're the ones with the most intelligent plumbing connecting their systems to the marketplaces that matter.

Interlink Commerce's approval as a Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider is the foundation for what comes next: a new generation of integration services designed specifically for the sellers who are scaling past basic tools but not yet ready for enterprise-grade complexity. The company is preparing to launch a Walmart Catalog & Listing Integration Service engineered from the ground up for the mid-market — built on the same rigor that has powered mission-critical EDI exchanges for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers for years.

"Being named a Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider isn't just a credential — it's a mandate. Walmart is building the most ambitious marketplace in American retail history, and the sellers powering that growth deserve integration partners who think like engineers and operate like supply-chain professionals. That's exactly the gap we're built to fill."

— Ed Dewsnap, Co-Founder, Interlink Commerce

What This Means for Walmart Sellers

As an approved Solution Provider, Interlink Commerce now has direct, sanctioned access to Walmart Marketplace's full suite of developer APIs — including item management, inventory, pricing, orders, and returns. This is the technical foundation for a portfolio of services the company will roll out over the coming quarters:

Catalog & Listing Integration. Transform seller product data from any source — ERP, Shopify, spreadsheets, legacy systems — into Walmart's strict Item Spec schema with automated validation, image verification, and feed monitoring. The first planned offering, targeted for launch later this year.

Real-Time Inventory Sync. Eliminate oversells and stockouts across Walmart, Amazon, Shopify, and direct channels with sub-minute inventory propagation — the kind of reliability that only comes from decades of EDI experience.

Order Orchestration. Connect Walmart order flow to existing fulfillment infrastructure — 3PLs, WFS, warehouse management systems — with the same discipline Interlink has applied to EDI 850, 856, and 810 transactions for years.

Compliance & Quality Intelligence. Proactive listing quality scoring, attribute completeness monitoring, and chargeback prevention — turning compliance from a penalty into a competitive advantage.

Why Now: The Mid-Market Gap

Today's Walmart sellers face a stark choice: use a basic plugin that doesn't scale, or pay enterprise pricing for platforms designed for billion-dollar catalogs. The sellers in between — growing brands doing $50,000 to $1 million per month — have been underserved for years.

Interlink Commerce sees that gap as the most significant opportunity in marketplace services today. By pairing deep data-integration DNA with purpose-built Walmart connectivity, the company intends to become the operational backbone that sellers trust to keep their listings, inventory, and orders flowing without friction.

"The next wave of marketplace winners won't be defined by who has the flashiest storefront — they'll be defined by who can move product data, inventory, and orders with the least friction. We're building Interlink Commerce to be the invisible infrastructure behind that movement. Walmart's approval is the signal that the market is ready for what we're about to build."

— Ed Dewsnap, Co-Founder, Interlink Commerce

Looking Ahead

Interlink Commerce will begin onboarding early-access customers for its Walmart Catalog & Listing Integration Service in the coming months, with general availability planned later this year. Interested sellers, brands, and agency partners can request early access or schedule a discovery conversation at interlinkcommerce.com.

About Interlink Commerce

Interlink Commerce is an integration technology company specializing in EDI, API, and marketplace connectivity for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. The company helps businesses automate the flow of product, inventory, and order data across trading partners and digital channels — turning integration complexity into operational advantage. Interlink Commerce is an approved Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider. Learn more at interlinkcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Alison Irwin, Media Relations

Interlink Commerce

[email protected]

800-432-6115

SOURCE Interlink Commerce, INC