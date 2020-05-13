Interlink Electronics Adds Gary Miller as Director of Global Sales

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics (OTC:LINK), a trusted global provider of human machine interface (HMI) sensors and IoT solutions, today announced that Gary Miller has joined the company as the director of global sales. The appointment of Miller is the latest step in Interlink's mission to build an experienced, world-class team to execute its global expansion plans.

In his new role, Miller will support Interlink's established sales objectives in each market and develop new opportunities for additional growth worldwide. He brings more than 33 years of sales and operational experience to Interlink. Most recently, Miller was part of the sales leadership at VPG Transducers, the force sensors product group of Vishay Precision Group (VPG). His target customers spanned a variety of industries, including medical, military, industrial, and consumer electronics clients. Prior to that, Miller served as vice president of sales and marketing for Abelconn, LLC, a Celestica company.

"Gary's wealth of experience in the sensor industry makes him the ideal leader for Interlink's global sales team, especially as we increase the production of our products in new applications such as medical environments ," said Steven Bronson, CEO and president of Interlink Electronics. "I look forward to working with Gary as we focus on our goals of commercializing all the investments we've made in research and development, and expanding into new international markets and applications."

Interlink Electronics pioneered the Force Sensing Resistor ® (FSR) 35 years ago. The company is headquartered in California, with strategic international footprints in Singapore (its global R&D center) and China (high-volume manufacturing). Satellite offices are located in the USA and Japan. Since setting the FSR standard in the industry, the company has evolved into a leading provider of printed electronics, HMI devices, and sensor solutions. In addition to a full range of standard products, Interlink also has the ability to create custom solutions for partners. Under Miller's leadership, the Interlink sales team will expand international opportunities in both categories. Strategic investments in recent years have given Interlink the ability to expand its R&D capabilities and focus on innovation and the creation of new intellectual property and patents.

"Looking towards my new role within Interlink Electronics, I am ready to be part of a dynamic, leading-edge team that has led the way in the HMI and IoT technology since the beginning," said Gary Miller, director of global sales at Interlink Electronics. "I'm proud to be part of a world-class sales organization and will support the team's major push to increase our worldwide footprint, bringing our customers the solutions they need."

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions to the world's top electronics manufacturers that have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies, including the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus , which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, and Japan. For more information, visit https://www.interlinkelectronics.com/ .

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

Related Links

https://www.interlinkelectronics.com

