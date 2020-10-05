Interlink Electronics Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Has Become Effective

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced that the Form 10 Registration Statement that Interlink filed to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 has become effective. Interlink is now a fully reporting company under the Exchange Act. The Form 10 Registration Statement is available for review at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, under the name Interlink Electronics, Inc. and at the company's website at www.interlinkelectronics.com.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For over 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions for handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies to the world's top electronics manufacturers. These innovative solutions include the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink Electronics serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and a pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, CA. These are supplemented by strategic global locations that cover manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please see our website at InterlinkElectronics.com.



