Interlink Electronics Announces New Engineering Center in Scotland

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sensor solutions provider Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) — a trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, force sensors, and related cutting-edge technologies — announces plans to establish an advanced engineering team in Scotland, a vital step in further extending the company's European presence and customer base.

The new group will be based out of an innovation hub near the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. Initially, the multidisciplinary team will consist of five engineers, with plans to add additional personnel and resources as the location ramps up operations.

To support the group, Interlink is establishing a new U.K.-based entity — Interlink Electronics Limited — with the assistance of Scottish Enterprise, the country's national economic development agency. Professor Graham Wren, Interlink's strategic technical advisor, also serves as the University of Strathclyde's director of major projects and special advisor to the principal and vice-chancellor, which will help provide the company with access to local talent and business opportunities.

"The establishment of our new Scottish footprint is a crucial step in capitalizing on the hot European market — one of our fastest growing sources of new business," said Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Our expanding presence across the pond will also give us access to a fresh pool of engineering talent, not only from Scotland but all over the U.K."

Interlink's new European operations epitomize its ongoing commitment to strategic growth around the globe. In just the last year, the company opened a new world-class R&D center and advanced materials science lab in Camarillo, Calif., as well as its new corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif. These upgraded physical footprints — along with the addition of new personnel and companywide resources — provide the necessary infrastructure to pursue opportunities in new industries, offer a greater range of in-house solutions, and develop new proprietary technology.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For more than 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets — including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control — providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on the potential effects of its expanded European operations, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to identify suitable acquisitions candidates on acceptable terms; our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

