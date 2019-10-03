Interlink Electronics Considering a Possible Listing of its Common Stock on a United States or Foreign Stock Exchange During 2020

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing field of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced that the Company is considering a listing of its common shares on a United States or foreign stock exchange during 2020. The Company voluntarily delisted its common stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market in the first quarter of 2019, and its shares are currently quoted on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group.

"In light of our strategy to actively pursue acquisitions in 2020 and beyond, Interlink's management felt that the benefits of increased visibility and access to the capital markets outweighed the cost savings of not being listed," stated Steven N. Bronson, Chief Executive Officer of Interlink.

Any stock exchange listing will be subject to the Company satisfying all applicable stock exchange and U.S. and possibly foreign securities law requirements. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to do so.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the company's patented Force-Sensing Resistor (FSR®) technology, which has enabled rugged and reliable HMI solutions. For over 30 years, Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink Electronics has a proven track record of supplying HMI solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including, but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer-base from its our corporate headquarters in Camarillo, California (greater Los Angeles area), our global research and development center in Singapore, our printed-electronics manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China and our global distribution and logistics center in Hong Kong. We also maintain technical and sales offices in Japan and at various locations in the United States. For more information, please see our website at InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements as to the Company's possible listing of its common shares on a U.S. or foreign stock exchange and the timing for such listing, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.interlinkelectronics.com

