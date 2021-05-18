Interlink Electronics Cuts the Ribbon on Its New Materials Science and R&D Center

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies, is proud to announce the official opening of its new world-class materials science and research & development lab in Camarillo, Calif. The culmination of more than six months of buildout, the new facility will provide Interlink with the physical resources necessary to develop new products and technologies.

Previously based in Singapore, Interlink's R&D and materials science center is being brought to the United States to facilitate greater communication and collaboration as Interlink executes upon its plans to expand its product offerings. Housed within a 10,000 sq ft complex, the new facility is outfitted with state-of-the-art material characterization, printing, prototyping, and testing equipment for advanced research into novel sensing materials, devices, and applications. It will also give Interlink a greater range of technological options when developing custom solutions in-house and reducing time to market. The opening coincides with the appointment of Gene Chen as VP of engineering and advanced materials, who will direct Interlink's team of global engineers and scientists.

"Interlink is a company deeply rooted in innovation, having been formed in 1985 to introduce Force Sensing Resistor (FSR) technology to the world and commercialize printed electronics," said Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Our new facility will give us much needed capability to expand our product offering, develop new sensor technology, carry out privately or government funded development projects, and maintain Interlink's leadership in the HMI industry."

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future product development and innovation, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Steven N. Bronson, CEO & President

[email protected]

805-617-4419

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

Related Links

http://InterlinkElectronics.com

