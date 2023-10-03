INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC. ANNOUNCES $400,000 SBIR AWARD FROM NIST FOR RESEARCH INTO HIGH-VOLUME PRINTED SENSOR MANUFACTURING TECHNIQUES

Recognizes Company as an innovation leader in gas sensor manufacturing

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") and IoT devices, is pleased to announce that its Gas and Environmental Solutions division has received a $400,000 SBIR Phase II award from the Department of Commerce National Institute for Standards and Technology ("NIST") for research into Materials for Gravure Printing of Chemical Gas Sensors.

Interlink pioneered the development of printed electro-chemical gas sensors and has been shipping to customers in various application areas for nearly 10 years. The next challenge is to grow sensor production output to over 10 million per year to serve and enable new, higher volume markets. This award will allow us to continue our innovative Phase I research and develop the production techniques needed to manufacture sensors to meet this increased demand.

"This research grant aims to bridge the current manufacturing gaps to meet large scale printed sensor demand in consumer applications," said Dr. Sreeni Rao, General Manager of the Gas and Environmental Solutions Division. "Advanced roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing and high-speed printing are critical enablers for high-volume, mass production. This grant will enable us to develop the suite of automated production tools and testing techniques necessary to produce cost effective, lower-profile sensors in high volumes without sacrificing performance."

"Our rich history of successful innovation and commercialization of printed electronics along with our exceptional technical team will enable us to develop the advanced manufacturing solutions necessary to support sensor demands in the emerging Trillion Sensor Universe," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Our cost-effective, small form factor, mass-produced gas sensors will enable new applications and products that enhance human health, safety and wellbeing."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and IoT solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications.

The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

For nearly 40 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry in commercializing its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in a very wide range of temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection.





Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOX gases and ammonia, for transdermal alcohol detection and for air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IOT market.





Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays, and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting and shielding and printed electronics with advanced materials ink printing. Calman has customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and gives the Company a base in Europe .

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary gas-sensor production and product development facility in Newark, California.

For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

About NIST

NIST was founded in 1901 with a mission of promoting U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST's vision is to be the world's leader in creating critical measurement solutions and promoting equitable standards. Through its efforts it stimulates innovation, fosters industrial competitiveness, and improves the quality of life.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program was originally established in 1982 with the goal of strengthening the role of innovative small business concerns in Federally funded research or research and development.

