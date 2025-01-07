Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Breakthrough, Industry-first Odor Sensors at CES 2025

The Company will also showcase other cutting-edge advancements in electrochemical gas sensing

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI"), environmental sensing, and IoT devices, is thrilled to introduce a significant addition to its broad portfolio of electrochemical gas sensors and systems. The 110-37x family of sensors offers the breakthrough capability of sensing TBM (Tert-Butyl Mercaptan) as well as the capability to detect a secondary compound called THT (Tetra-Hydrothiophene). These compounds are routinely added to natural gas supply pipelines to give a detectable odor to odorless Methane, the primary component in natural gas. This practice is aimed at enhancing the safety of the natural gas supply by making any leakages easier to smell, whether in domestic, commercial, or industrial settings.

These sensors will be on display at Booth 50718 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, from January 7 to 10, 2025. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the electronics domain, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in this critical space.

"We are very pleased that our team can deliver this breakthrough family of TBM and THT sensors based on innovative electrochemistry technology and materials. We have successfully preserved Interlink's proven advantages of high performance, small size, and cost competitiveness in this family as well," said Dr. Sreeni Rao, Vice President of Product Management at Interlink Electronics. "Even though TBM and THT gases are 'smellable', an automated and reliable way to detect these gases is very much needed wherever natural gas is consumed. This solution will be quite attractive to commercial and domestic users, as well as to gas utilities and gas producers that are looking to make their products safer."

"Through our portfolio of gas and environmental sensors, Interlink is committed to providing solutions that enhance safety and security in domestic and commercial settings," added Steven N. Bronson, CEO and President of Interlink Electronics. "The introduction of this family of industry-first odor sensing products once again establishes Interlink Electronics as a leader in gas sensing innovation."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our broad product and technology portfolio encompasses force, piezo-electric, rugged HMI, wearable sensors for textiles and fabrics, gas sensors, instruments, and systems. Our blue-chip customers trust our products and solutions which span various markets, including industrial, medical, automotive, consumer, wearables, and IoT. Our technical and engineering expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create and deliver high-quality, cost-effective custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique requirements. (www.interlinkelectronics.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

[email protected]

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184

SOURCE Interlink Electronics