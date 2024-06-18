Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Multiple New Families of Gas Sensors Targeting Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring at Sensors Converge 2024

The Company will also showcase other cutting-edge advancements in electrochemical gas sensing

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI"), environmental sensing, and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices, is thrilled to introduce a significant addition to its broad portfolio of electrochemical gas sensors and systems. These new sensors, specifically designed for use in Outdoor Air Quality (OAQ) monitoring solutions, are particularly crucial for accurate reporting of air quality as impacted by wildfires. The families of sensors being launched include devices for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO 2 ), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sulphur Dioxide (SO 2 ), and Ozone (O 3 ).

These sensors will be on display at Booth 1153 at the Sensors Converge Conference in Santa Clara, CA, on June 25 and 26. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the sensor technology domain, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in this dynamic field.

"Our team has significantly innovated on our technology platforms to deliver compelling sensor solutions that are tuned for OAQ monitoring. These highly selective sensors feature the right sensitivity and response time levels that make them ideal for outdoor use," said Dr. Sreeni Rao, General Manager of Interlink's Gas and Environmental Sensors Division. "This solution is unique because we have identified the four most critical gases needed for OAQ monitoring as impacted by wildfires. Because of the inherent advantages of Interlink's electrochemical sensors, including ultra-low power operation, very small size, and easy deployability, these sensors are ideally suited for OAQ applications."

"Developing these sensors was a crucial step in our mission to mitigate the enormous and increasing human and economic impact of wildfires," added Steven N. Bronson, CEO and President of Interlink. "Undertaken as part of an SBIR R&D award from the US NOAA agency that Interlink received only eight months ago, these sensors are a testament to our commitment to environmental safety. Interlink's sensors will play a pivotal role in collecting real-time air quality data, both for early warning and for wildfire prevention."

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets, including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications.

The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

For nearly 40 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry in commercializing its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in a very wide range of temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend, and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection.

Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health, and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOX gases, and ammonia, for transdermal alcohol detection and for air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IoT market.

Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays, printed electronics, and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting and shielding and printed electronics with advanced materials ink printing. Calman has customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and giving the Company a base in Europe .

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Silicon Valley, California.

