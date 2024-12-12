Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Participation at CES January 7-10, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at CES 2025, one of the world's largest technology trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 7 to January 10, 2025. CES is the global business event for consumer technology that touches every industry. More than 115,000 people attended CES last year, including over 40,000 non-US attendees and the show attracted more than 4,700 members of the media to Las Vegas.

At CES, our team will showcase our sensor and printed electronics products and solutions, including our new product releases.

We will be located at the Venetian Expo, Hall A, Global Pavilions Area at Booth #50718. We are again participating as part of the Organic Electronics Association (OE-A) Pavilion which focuses on flexible and printed electronics and will showcase how printed sensor technology is driving innovations across numerous products and markets.

We look forward to meeting new potential partners and discussing how our innovative printed sensor solutions can help solve your sensing challenges.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting nearly 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our blue-chip customers benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets including industrial, medical, consumer, and automotive. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs (www.interlinkelectronics.com).

About OE-A

OE-A (Organic and Printed Electronics Association) is the leading international industry association for the emerging technology of flexible, organic and printed electronics. Representing the entire value chain, OE-A provides a unique platform for local and international cooperation between companies and research institutes. OE-A is a working group within VDMA.

CES

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

