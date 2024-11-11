Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Participation at Electronica 2024 November 12-15, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), is excited to announce its participation at Electronica 2024, the world leading trade fair and largest innovation platform for the electronics industry taking place in Munich, Germany. Electronica brings together the latest research and application trends, from automation to smart energy, expecting around 70,000 visitors from around the world. The conference acts as a meeting place and source of inspiration for the international electronics. The Interlink team will be in person at Hall 3, Booth 520 from November 12th through 15th.

Event: Electronica 2024 (https://electronica.de/)

Dates: November 12-15, 2024

Time: Tue. To Thur.: 9am-6pm

Fri.: 9am-3pm

Location: Munich, Germany, Trade Fair Center Messe Munchen, Hall 3, Booth 520

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications.

The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

For nearly 40 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry in commercializing its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in a very wide range of temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection.





Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOx gases and ammonia, for transdermal alcohol detection and for air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IoT market.





Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays, printed electronics and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting and shielding and printed electronics with advanced materials ink printing. Calman has customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and gives the Company a base in Europe.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

