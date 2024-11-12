Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Strategic Hire and Promotions

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lars Timmer as Senior Business Development Manager in Europe. Additionally, Declan Flannery has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Dr. Sreeni Rao has been promoted to Vice President of Product Management.

Lars Timmer brings over 27 years of business development and engineering experience, with the last 17 years focused on generating revenue in the Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Automation, and Life Sciences industries. He previously served as the Director of Business Development for Life Science at United Robotics Group GmbH since 2022. Prior to that, Lars worked at R. Stahl HMI Systems GmbH from 2010 to 2022, where he was responsible for key account management in Europe, collaborating with major companies including Siemens and Emerson Automation Solutions.

Declan Flannery has been with Interlink since 2006, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations and Manufacturing for the last five years. He has been a vital member of the team and has significantly contributed to the company's success over the past 18 years.

Dr. Sreeni Rao has been the General Manager of Interlink's Gas and Environmental Sensors Division shortly after the acquisition of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering. He will now assume the role of Vice President of Product Management. Dr. Rao has 36 years of experience in operations, manufacturing, strategic marketing, product development, and management. Before joining Interlink, he led the MEMS Environmental Sensors division at TDK InvenSense.

