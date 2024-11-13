Interlink Electronics, Inc. Presenting at Printed Electronics Forum at electronica 2024 in Munich, Germany

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, is pleased to announce that Declan Flannery, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, will present at the Printed Electronics Forum as part of electronica 2024 event in Munich, Germany.

At the electronica forums, leaders in the electronics industry exchange practical knowledge from almost every application area. The Printed Electronics Forum will focus on "Flexible and Printed Electronics for Automotive Applications" and is organized by the LOPEC trade fair and the Organic and Printed Electronics Association (OE-A). It provides technical background and updates, as well as presenting practical applications of this highly flexible technology in lectures and seminars.

Interlink's presentation will discuss Printed piezoelectric sensing solutions for automotive applications.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 14:45 - 15:05 h Venue: Smart Mobility Stage, Hall B6.452

In this talk, Mr. Flannery will discuss the background of piezoelectric film sensors, which form part of Interlink's broader sensor technology portfolio. These thin, lightweight, and flexible printed polymer sensors can be used as dynamic strain gauges, vibration sensors, and solid-state switches. Their unique characteristics and properties present opportunities to solve sensing challenges in demanding applications. They produce information-rich sensor signals that can be leveraged with advanced machine learning and AI to bring interesting applications of printed flexible sensors to the automotive industry.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications. The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

For nearly 40 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry in commercializing its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in a very wide range of temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection.

Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOx gases and ammonia, for transdermal alcohol detection and for air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IoT market.

Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays, printed electronics and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting and shielding and printed electronics with advanced materials ink printing. Calman has customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and gives the Company a base in Europe . We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California ; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California ; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China , and Irvine , Scotland ; and our proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Silicon Valley, California .

For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Contact: Interlink Electronics, Inc. [email protected]

SOURCE Interlink Electronics