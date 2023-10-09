Interlink Electronics, Inc. to Present at Maxim Group LLC Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

Interlink will be presenting on Tuesday, October 10 at 11:20 AM PT

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and IoT solutions, announced today that it is presenting at Maxim Group's "Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector" virtual tech conference. The conference is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 10 and 11 and is expected to feature around 60 companies.

Interlink is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 10 at 11:20pm PT. Steven Bronson, CEO and President, will discuss the company's recent acquisitions in the gas and environmental quality sensor and membrane switch and printed electronics fields and its strategic initiatives, both for organic growth and through further acquisitions.

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries, including financial services, esports, iGaming, entertainment, and more. In the second installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, participants will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and discuss how it will impact and grow their business.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and IoT solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications.

The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in a very wide range of temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection. Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOX gases and ammonia, for transdermal alcohol detection and for air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IOT market.





Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting and shielding and printed electronics with advanced materials ink printing. Calman has customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and gives the Company a base in Europe .

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary gas-sensor production and product development facility in Newark, California.

For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements in this press include statements about our acquisition program, our projected revenue and earnings growth, and the effects of recent acquisitions, including contributions to our products, manufacturing operations and the markets we serve. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

[email protected]

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184

