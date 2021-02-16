Interlink Electronics Names Graham Wren as Strategic Technical Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies, welcomes aboard Professor Graham Wren as strategic technical advisor to the company. Wren's appointment is the latest advancement in Interlink's commitment to introducing a steady stream of new product offerings.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Wren is major projects director and special advisor to the Principal at Strathclyde University. Over the course of his career, he has led projects in such diverse fields as nuclear technology, forensic science, and industrial research. He has also helped create more than 20 industry-focused transnational research centers that have collectively raised more than $2 billion.

"Interlink is vigorously pursuing the development and acquisition of new technological capabilities and product offerings," said Steven N. Bronson—chairman, president and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Professor Wren's extensive insight into a vast array of technical industries will help Interlink evolve beyond our signature sensors into new technological frontiers."

Wren has served on the board of more than 30 companies and research centers in the pharmaceutical, aeronautical, advanced manufacturing, nuclear, photonics, security, and asset management sectors. He is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Director and is a Fellows of the UK's national engineering academy, the Royal Academy of Engineering and was awarded an OBE by HM Queen Elizabeth II in the 2019 Queen's Birthday honours list for services to Engineering, Science and Higher Education.

"Interlink's rich history has provided a strong technological base from which to grow," said Wren. "I look forward to contributing to Interlink's newest phase of development."

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's plans for future product offerings, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to identify suitable acquisitions candidates on acceptable terms; our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

Related Links

