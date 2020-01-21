Interlink Electronics Names New Vice President of Sensor Products and Solutions

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK), a leading multinational human machine Interface (HMI), printed electronics, and sensor fusion innovator, proudly welcomes Mr. Mark Lowe to the team as its new Vice President Sensor Products & Solutions.

With over 30 years of experience in engineering, operations, and business development, Lowe joins the company as Interlink embarks on a new growth strategy focused on expanding its catalog of intellectual property and range of technological solutions. Early in Lowe's engineering career, he held positions at the Southwest Research Institute and Geo Centers Inc., where he led many successful development projects. In 1997, Lowe took a role at sensor company Tekscan, eventually becoming VP of Sensor Business. During his 22-year tenure with the firm, he developed two new sensing technologies, reduced production costs, and generated market strategies that resulted in increased sales.

"The experience Mark brings to the table is very synergistic to our current and future business strategy," says Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "He will be a critical resource for helping us expand our reach in existing markets and penetrate new ones. Given Interlink's aggressive plans for growth in 2020, Mark will be pivotal in implementing this strategy and providing insights that will expand product offerings and grow sales.

Over the past two years, Interlink has significantly increased its R&D resources, expanded its core product capabilities, and invested in the acquisition of key personnel such as Lowe. With these pieces in place, the company can focus on generating new products and expanding into new markets. The growing IoT sector is of particular interest, as Interlink's sensor customization and sensor fusion capabilities are natural fits for IoT end-devices. Interlink is also committed to relisting on a U.S. or foreign stock exchange.

"I'm happy to join Interlink at such an exciting time in the company's storied history," says Mark Lowe. "As data collection becomes a function of more and more devices, the market for sensors is ripe for expansion—and we're hungry to take advantage of this bonanza."

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. Its solutions have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, and Japan.

SOURCE Interlink Electronics