Interlink Electronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.9 million, up 15% from the prior year period, and up 26% sequentially from the prior quarter. Net income for the quarter was $53 thousand, or $0.01 per share.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)





























































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, Consolidated Financial Results

2020



2019





$ ∆

% ∆





2020

2019



$ ∆

% ∆

























































Net revenue

$ 1,947



$ 1,692



$ 255

15.1 %

$ 6,888

$ 7,305



$ (417)

(5.7) % Gross profit

$ 1,134



$ 476



$ 658

138.2 %

$ 3,902

$ 3,310



$ 592

17.9 % Gross margin



58.2 %



28.1 %















56.6 %

45.3 %



































































Income (loss) from

operations

$ 220



$ (445)



$ 665

nm



$ 110

$ (214)



$ 324

nm

























































Net income (loss)

$ 53



$ (363)



$ 416

nm



$ 113

$ (457)



$ 570

nm

Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.06)



$ 0.07

nm



$ 0.02

$ (0.07)



$ 0.09

nm

























































EBITDA1

$ 247



$ (383)



$ 630

nm



$ 297

$ 22



$ 275

nm

EBITDA margin2



12.7 %



(22.6) %















4.3 %

0.3 %













1 See attached schedules for reconciliation to GAAP numbers. 2 EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 15% to $1.9 million from $1.7 million in the same year–ago period, primarily due to higher demand of our custom products in the consumer market and from our standard products, partly offset by lower demand of our custom products in the medical market compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The 26% sequential increase in revenue from the previous quarter was driven by increased shipments of our custom products to medical and industrial market customers compared to the third quarter of 2020.

from in the same year–ago period, primarily due to higher demand of our custom products in the consumer market and from our standard products, partly offset by lower demand of our custom products in the medical market compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The 26% sequential increase in revenue from the previous quarter was driven by increased shipments of our custom products to medical and industrial market customers compared to the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased to 58.2% in the current quarter from 28.1% in the year–ago quarter due to product and customer mix and operational efficiencies. As a result, gross profit increased $658 thousand (or 138%) from the year–ago quarter. Gross margin for the year increased to 56.6% from 45.3% for the prior year, corresponding to a $592 thousand increase in gross profit, also due to a more profitable mix of products and customers and efficiencies in operations.

(or 138%) from the year–ago quarter. Gross margin for the year increased to 56.6% from 45.3% for the prior year, corresponding to a increase in gross profit, also due to a more profitable mix of products and customers and efficiencies in operations. Income from operations was $220 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a (loss) of $(445) thousand in the same period in 2019. Operating income (loss) was impacted by higher gross profit and nearly flat operating expenses. Income from operations for the current year was $110 thousand , compared with a (loss) of $(214) thousand in 2019. Operating expenses for the year increased approximately $268 thousand (or 8%) from the prior year primarily due to strategic investments in sales and marketing personnel and operational and administrative infrastructure.

for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a (loss) of in the same period in 2019. Operating income (loss) was impacted by higher gross profit and nearly flat operating expenses. Income from operations for the current year was , compared with a (loss) of in 2019. Operating expenses for the year increased approximately (or 8%) from the prior year primarily due to strategic investments in sales and marketing personnel and operational and administrative infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of 2020, after–tax net income was $53 thousand or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to after–tax net (loss) of $(363) thousand or $(0.06) per diluted share in the same year–ago period.

or per diluted share, compared to after–tax net (loss) of or per diluted share in the same year–ago period. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $247 thousand , compared with EBITDA (loss) of $(383) thousand in the same period in 2019. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 , EBITDA was $297 thousand , up from $22 thousand in 2019. The improvements in EBITDA were primarily the result of increased gross profit and operating income for the reasons indicated above.

, compared with EBITDA (loss) of in the same period in 2019. For the twelve-month period ended , EBITDA was , up from in 2019. The improvements in EBITDA were primarily the result of increased gross profit and operating income for the reasons indicated above. Interlink ended the year with $6.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"Despite constant uncertainty throughout the manufacturing industry due to COVID-19, we were still able to return to profitability in 2020. This is a tremendous testament to the growth plans we have in place," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "From our new HQ in Irvine, Calif., we have been able to hire key resources, add several new strategic global partners and reach new customers, and we are weeks away from launching our new R&D and materials science center in Camarillo, Calif. These successes from the past year have provided an outstanding foundation for continued growth. We will have lots of exciting new developments to share as 2021 progresses."

"We believe we are close to completing the uplisting of our common stock for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market, which will support our strategy of actively pursuing acquisitions in 2021 and beyond," added Mr. Bronson.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. EBITDA is determined by taking net income and adding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin is determined by dividing EBITDA by net revenue. Interlink believes that these non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net income and gross margin, provide useful information to investors by providing more focused measures of operating results. These metrics are an integral part of Interlink's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is presented in the attached schedules. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future financial performance and anticipated listing of the company's shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019





(in thousands)

ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,120

$ 5,812

Restricted cash



5



32

Accounts receivable, net



1,113



730

Inventories



866



927

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



392



330

Total current assets



8,496



7,831

Property, plant and equipment, net



407



633

Intangible assets, net



195



171

Right-of-use assets



334



203

Deferred tax assets



527



435

Other assets



63



59

Total assets

$ 10,022

$ 9,332

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 235

$ 218

Accrued liabilities



343



302

Lease liabilities, current



219



154

PPP loan payable



186



—

Accrued income taxes



59



—

Deferred revenue



—



13

Total current liabilities



1,042



687

















Long-term liabilities













Lease liabilities, long term



140



66

Deferred tax liabilities



—



8

Total long-term liabilities



140



74

Total liabilities



1,182



761

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock



—



—

Common stock



7



7

Additional paid-in-capital



57,966



57,940

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



37



(93)

Accumulated deficit



(49,170)



(49,283)

Total stockholders' equity



8,840



8,571

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,022

$ 9,332



INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(in thousands, except share data)

Revenue, net

$ 1,947

$ 1,692

$ 6,888

$ 7,305

Cost of revenue



813



1,216



2,986



3,995

Gross profit



1,134



476



3,902



3,310

Operating expenses:

























Engineering, research and development



132



284



918



916

Selling, general and administrative



782



637



2,874



2,608

Total operating expenses



914



921



3,792



3,524

Income (loss) from operations



220



(445)



110



(214)

Other income (expense):

























Other income (expense), net



(49)



(10)



(92)



39

Income (loss) before income taxes



171



(455)



18



(175)

Income tax expense (benefit)



118



(92)



(95)



282

Net income (loss)

$ 53

$ (363)

$ 113

$ (457)





























Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.01

$ (0.06)

$ 0.02

$ (0.07)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



6,601



6,563



6,586



6,543

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



6,601



6,575



6,599



6,581



INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$ 53

$ (363)

$ 113

$ (457)

Adjustments to arrive at earnings before interest, income

taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA):

























Interest expense (income), net



(1)



(14)



(14)



(54)

Income tax expense (benefit)



118



(92)



(95)



282

Depreciation and amortization expense



77



86



293



251

EBITDA

$ 247

$ (383)

$ 297

$ 22



SOURCE Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://InterlinkElectronics.com

