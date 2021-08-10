Interlink Electronics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue Increased By 32% Sequentially From Previous Quarter

News provided by

Interlink Electronics

Aug 10, 2021, 09:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net revenue for the quarter was $2.1 million, up 21% from the prior year period, and sequentially up 32% from the previous quarter. Gross margin was 55% for the quarter.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)




























Three months ended June 30, 

Six months ended June 30, 

Consolidated Financial Results

2021

2020


$ ∆

% ∆


2021

2020

$ ∆

% ∆




























Net revenue

$

2,064

$

1,702

$

362

21.3

%

$

3,632

$

3,393

$

239

7.0

%

Gross profit

$

1,127

$

998

$

129

12.9

%

$

2,001

$

1,957

$

44

2.2

%

Gross margin

54.6

%

58.6

%







55.1

%

57.7

%

































Income (loss) from operations

$

133

$

41

$

93

nm

$

73

$

(31)

$

104

nm




























Net income (loss)

$

63

$

13

$

50

nm

$

20

$

(5)

$

25

nm

Earnings (loss) per

share – diluted

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.01

nm

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

nm
  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 21% to $2.1 million from $1.7 million in the same year–ago period, primarily due to higher demand for our custom products in the consumer and medical markets. Increases in product volume in the consumer market was due to an increase in our customers' demands and purchases on corresponding products and programs, while increased demand in the medical market was partly a reflection of the pandemic-impacted levels in the prior year.

  • Gross margin decreased to 54.6% in the current quarter from 58.6% in the year–ago quarter. Gross margin is impacted by the mix of products and customers, and production costs.

  • Income from operations was $133 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $41 thousand in the same period in 2020. Operating income was impacted by higher gross profit on higher revenues, offset partially by higher selling, general and administrative expenses associated with continued strategic investments in personnel and operational and administrative infrastructure.

  • In the second quarter of 2021, after–tax net income was $63 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $13 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the same year–ago period.

  • Interlink ended the quarter with $6.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"We are experiencing strong momentum evidenced by our 32% sequential quarterly revenue growth and our pipeline of new programs entering into mass production in the next six to twelve months," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "We are also committed to augmenting our organic growth with acquisitions.

"Our goal is to build a diversified global technology organization consisting of sensors, test & measurement, engineering services, and specialty manufacturers of precision components and solutions," added Mr. Bronson.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future financial performance and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Interlink Electronics, Inc.
[email protected]
Steven N. Bronson, CEO
805-623-4184

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)










June 30, 

December 31, 


2021

2020


(in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,245

$

6,120

Restricted cash

5

5

Accounts receivable, net

1,173

1,113

Inventories

878

866

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

168

392

Total current assets

8,469

8,496

Property, plant and equipment, net

423

407

Intangible assets, net

162

195

Right-of-use assets

258

334

Deferred tax assets

526

527

Other assets

65

63

Total assets

$

9,903

$

10,022








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$

374

$

235

Accrued liabilities

300

343

Lease liabilities, current

189

219

PPP loan payable



186

Accrued income taxes

65

59

Total current liabilities

928

1,042








Long-term liabilities






Lease liabilities, long-term

87

140

Total long-term liabilities

87

140

Total liabilities

1,015

1,182








Stockholders' equity






Preferred stock




Common stock

7

7

Additional paid-in-capital

57,971

57,966

Accumulated other comprehensive income

60

37

Accumulated deficit

(49,150)

(49,170)

Total stockholders' equity

8,888

8,840

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,903

$

10,022

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)
















Three months ended June 30, 

Six months ended June 30, 


2021

2020

2021

2020


(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenue, net

$

2,064

$

1,702

$

3,632

$

3,393

Cost of revenue

937

704

1,631

1,436

Gross profit



1,127

998

2,001

1,957

Operating expenses:












Engineering, research and development

232

293

449

578

Selling, general and administrative

762

664

1,479

1,410

Total operating expenses

994

957

1,928

1,988

Income (loss) from operations

133

41

73

(31)

Other income (expense):












Other income (expense), net

(29)

(8)

(19)

(2)

Income (loss) before income taxes

104

33

54

(33)

Income tax expense (benefit)

41

20

34

(28)

Net income (loss)

$

63

$

13

$

20

$

(5)














Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00)














Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

6,601

6,580

6,601

6,571

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

Related Links

https://www.interlinkelectronics.com/

Also from this source

Interlink Electronics to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI...

Interlink Electronics Cuts the Ribbon on Its New Materials...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics