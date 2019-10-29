Interlink Partners with LoRa Alliance® to Advance the IoT Revolution

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology provider for human-machine interface (HMI) solutions, announces today that it has joined the LoRa Alliance, a non-profit association dedicated to advancing the adoption and implementation of the low-power long-range wide-area networking LoRaWAN® standard. (See our blog post for more info about how LoRaWAN works.)

The partnership marks another step forward in Interlink's expansion into the IoT sector. Our strong multi-disciplinary competencies—including materials science, hardware engineering, software engineering, sensor fusion platforms, and in-house manufacturing—will allow Interlink to collaborate with partners in the LoRa Alliance ecosystem to develop next-generation ultralow-power sensing platforms for IoT applications.

"Through the LoRa Alliance, we will have an exceptional opportunity to translate our company's unique competencies and product commercialization track record into breakthrough products, platforms, and solutions for the rapidly emerging IoT space," says Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Leveraging our 35 years of experience developing, manufacturing, and integrating sensor technologies for a wide spectrum of products and applications, we are excited to work with fellow forward-looking companies to play an integral role in this disruptive technological paradigm shift."

"We are pleased to welcome Interlink Electronics into the LoRa Alliance ecosystem," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "Interlink Electronics commitment to collaborating with other companies that are developing and offering LoRaWAN products and services highlights one of the key benefits of membership. We look forward to benefiting from Interlink Electronics' perspective and contributions."

In joining the LoRa Alliance's collaborative and innovative ecosystem, Interlink reaffirms its commitment to help realize the global vision of a truly connected future.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of touch sensor and human machine interface (HMI) technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink Electronics has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including—but not limited to—consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer-base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Japan. InterlinkElectronics.com

LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 120 countries, with continual expansion. LoRa-Alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

